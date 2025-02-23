Richard Holinger’s ‘Down from the Sycamores’ to release June 20, celebrating art, nature and humanity

"Down from the Sycamores" cover. (Photo provided by Tia Holinger)

Renowned poet and Kane County columnist Richard Holinger is set to release his latest collection of poetry, “Down from the Sycamores,” on June 20, with pre-orders available now through April 25.

A celebration of art, nature and human connection, Holinger’s new book brings readers on a journey through Parisian streets, the Louvre, the Loire Valley and even Antarctica. The collection recognizes the various artistic feats—both absurd and awe-inspiring—through the poet’s vivid, lyrical verse.

Holinger begins his exploration with a surreal encounter of a streetwise “fire-eater,” before transitioning to the lives of transients navigating the Paris metro. The poems capture the texture of everyday moments while intertwining the beauty of ekphrastic poetry that brings artworks to life.

“Down from the Sycamores” includes a series of poems that pay homage to some of the world’s great masterpieces, including “Arcimboldo’s Faces.”

In addition to his exploration of art, Holinger delves into the natural world and the human spirit.

His evocative portrayal of the Loire Valley—where “rain / leaves warm mosaic prints”—transports readers to the heart of France, while his reimagining of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated 1916 sea voyage to Antarctica takes the reader on a perilous Arctic journey.

The book celebrates humanity’s pursuit of connection: with the past, with nature and with each other. This collection offers a tapestry of lyricism, blending history, myth and the modern world, according to a news release from Finishing Line Press.

With poems that have been published in journals like Boulevard, The Texas Review and Rhino, Holinger’s work has garnered recognition in the literary world, including multiple nominations for the Pushcart Prize.

Pre-order “Down from the Sycamores” now at the special price of $15.99 (regular price: $17.99).