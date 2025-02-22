Three Kane County-area wrestlers advance to IHSA state championships: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Wrestlers warm up before the championship matches on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Three Kane County-area wrestlers managed to wrestle their way into the final day of the IHSA boys wrestling individual state finals.

St. Charles East’s Dom Munaretto (120 pounds) and Marmion’s Nicholas Garcia (126) and Zach Stewart (144) all advanced to the championship match in their respective weight classes.

All three wrestlers will be aiming to win their second state title Saturday evening. Both Garcia and Stewart will be looking to win in back-to-back seasons, while Munaretto will be looking to add to his 106-pound state title from his freshman season after finishing runner-up a season ago.

St. Charles East’s Anthony Gutierrez (165), Batavia’s Asher Sheldon (215) and Marmion’s Preston Morrison (106) and Aidan McClure (113) all secured spots on the podium in their weight classes, but lost in their semifinal matches. They’ll return to action Saturday afternoon and will wrestle for either third or fifth place.

There are still some openings in those medal matches that some Kane County athletes will look to fill up with a win in their first matches Saturday. Batavia’s Kai Enos (113), St. Charles East’s Liam Aye (126), St. Francis' Jaylen Torres (285) and Marmion’s Demetrios Carrera (132), Ashton Hobson (150), Joseph Favia (215) and Mateusz Nycz (285) will attempt to earn their way to the medal rounds.

Geneva’s Joe Pettit (3A 285), Kaneland’s Alex Gochis (2A 138), Burlington Central’s Eduardo Vences (2A 113) Austin Lee (2A 132), the Cadets' Colton Wyller (3A 120), Vincenzo Testa (3A 175) and Luke Boersma (3A 190), and the Saints’ Kaden Potter (3A 106), Declan Sons (3A 113), Gavin Woodmancy (3A 138), Ryan McGovern (3A 157), Abraham Leidig (3A 175), Rocco Lobrillo (3A 190) and Cooper Murray (3A 215) all saw their tournament runs come to an end Friday.