Law enforcement blocked off Route 38 between Peck Road and Brundige Road in St. Charles on Feb. 21 for a traffic crash investigation. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Motorists traveling through St. Charles Friday should avoid Route 38 between Peck and Brundige Roads, as law enforcement has blocked off the route to investigate a traffic crash.

St. Charles police notified the public of the closure in a Facebook post Friday morning, Feb. 21, which advised motorists to take alternate routes.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is assisting St. Charles police with the investigation.

Police will provide an update when the road is back open, according to the post.