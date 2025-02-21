Elgin man charged in Geneva car burglaries

What does a vintage Chicago Bears jacket, Cooper’s Hawk wine and a Bouna Beef gift card have in common?

All these and more were reported taken in three car burglaries in Geneva last fall, resulting in charges against an Elgin man this month, according to police reports and court records.

Ayden N. Boysen, 19, of the 300 block of Copper Springs Lane, Elgin, was charged Feb. 5 with three counts of felony burglary without causing damage and nine counts of misdemeanor theft of stolen property valued at less than $500, court records show.

Geneva police received several reports of vehicle burglaries overnight from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2024, within the Fisher Farms subdivision. They involved a Volkswagen, a Ford Fusion and an Infiniti M35X parked on Cannon Drive, Nelson Drive and Nelson Court, according to reports and court records.

About 6 a.m. Oct. 10, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies took Boysen into custody after finding him wandering around an unauthorized area at the Sheriff’s Office, 37W755 Illinois Route. 38, St. Charles, according to the report.

Boysen was impaired and told deputies he was looking for the parking lot of the hotel where he was staying, according to the report.

Boysen was charged Oct. 10 with felony possession of three or more credit or debit cards belonging to three other people and two felony counts of possession of controlled substances – less than 15 grams each of cocaine and dextroamphetamine – and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to state land, records show.

When deputies searched Boysen, they found items associated with the Geneva car burglaries, according to the report.

Geneva police also recovered Ring camera footage from Cannon Drive showing Boysen in the neighborhood, according to the report.

Burglary victims identified various items allegedly taken from their vehicles, including four backpacks, a business card, a container of Trader Joe’s hand sanitizer spray, a pair of sunglasses, a wallet, a bottle of Wrecked pre-workout supplement, two sets of kneepads, Gymreapers weightlifting straps, a Cerberus weightlifting belt, a jacket, shoes, cologne, cell phone cord, microphone, a vintage Chicago Bears jacket, three bottles of Cooper’s Hawk wine, empty prescription bottles, a cell phone battery charger, a Bouna Beef gift card, a vehicle registration sticker and a Progressive Auto Insurance card, according to police reports and court records.

The most serious charges Boysen faces are the three burglary and possession of credit or debit cards, all Class 3 felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or probation up to 30 months, if convicted.

Boysen’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

Court records show Boysen applied for deferred prosecution, which is a program for first-time non-violent offenders to keep a conviction from their record while they accept responsibility for their criminal activity. The State’s Attorney’s Office reviews the application and criminal history and, with police and victim input, decides whether to accept or reject the application.

His next court date is March 4.