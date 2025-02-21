18 Kane County wrestlers win Day 1 matches to move to quarterfinals: Thursday’s Kane County sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 3A individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., 18 of the 26 wrestlers representing schools from the Kane County area won their opening matches and will compete in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Marmion had the most wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals, with James Morrison (106 pounds), Aidan McClure (113), Nicholas Garcia (126), Demetrios Carrera (132), Zach Stewart (144), Ashton Hobson (150), Joseph Favia (215) and Mateusz Nycz (285) all winning their opening matches.

St. Charles East had Dom Munaretto (120), Gavin Woodmancy (138), Ryan McGovern (157), Anthony Gutierrez (165) and Cooper Murray (215) also win their first matches.

Batavia’s Kai Enos (113) and Asher Sheldon (215), along with Geneva’s Joe Pettit (285) also won their opening matches.

Marmion’s Colton Wyller (120), Vincenzo Testa (175) and Luke Boersma (190), as well as St. Charles East’s Kaden Potter (106), Declan Sons (113), Liam Aye (126), Abraham Leidig (175) and Rocco Lobrillo (190) all lost their opening matches and will return to action Friday in the first round of the wrestlebacks.

Class 2A individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., Kaneland’s Alex Gochis (138) won his opening match but lost in the quarterfinals. He will compete in the consolation bracket Friday.

Burlington Central’s Eduardo Vences (113) and Austin Lee (132) both lost their first bouts and will return to action Friday in the first round of the wrestlebacks.

Class 1A individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., St. Francis' Jaylen Torres (285) lost his opening match and will compete in the first round of the wrestlebacks Friday.