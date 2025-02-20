St. Charles church to host classical concert fundraiser

Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles is hosting a benefit concert March 16 to raise funds for a new boiler. (Sandy Bressner)

Classical music lovers are invited to a benefit concert hosted by Baker Memorial United Methodist Church on March 16, to help the church purchase a new boiler.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, at the church at 307 Cedar Ave., followed by a reception with refreshments and light desserts.

Baker Memorial’s Chancel Choir and special guest, the Metropolis Orchestra, will perform “Mozart’s Requiem.” The concert will also feature performances by local soloists, including soprano Laura Johnson, alto Margaret Fox, tenor Bryan Kunstman, and bass Jess Koehn.

Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles will host a classical concert on March 16, 2025, to raise money for a new boiler. (Photo Provided by Baker Memorial United Methodist Church)

The church was built in the early 1950’s and is still heated by the original boiler, which is nearly 75 years old and in need of replacement. The goal of the concert is to raise $10,000 to establish a new boiler fund.

Attendees are encouraged to make a donation of $20 per person. Donations can be made on the day of the concert or on the church’s website.

The church is also seeking volunteers to assist in putting on the concert, with roles available before, during and after the concert. Sponsorship opportunities are available for both individuals and organizations, and will be accepted through March 9.

Visit the event webpage for a full list of volunteer positions and sponsorship opportunities.