Semi-truck driver cited in Batavia pedestrian crash

A semitruck driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and no valid registration following an incident where a pedestrian was struck on Feb. 4 , Batavia police announced in a news release Wednesday evening.

According to the release, Yoan Castillo, 37, of Carpentersville, was driving a semitrailer and making a right turn with a green light onto North Kirk Road from East Wilson Street when the semi struck a 60-year-old woman in the crosswalk.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Kirk Road and East Wilson Street, the release stated.

Police determined later the woman was legally crossing in the crosswalk while the white pedestrian crossing light was illuminated, officials stated in a news release.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.