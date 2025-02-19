Batavia Police: Boy suffers minor injuries after being hit by a car

A boy suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car in Batavia, according to a news release.

The boy was walking across the street about 300 feet north of the intersection of North Kirk Road and East Wilson Street, Batavia, shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the release.

The child was conscious, speaking with responders and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The preliminary investigation showed he was crossing the roadway – walking east to west – outside of the crosswalk, the release stated, police stated in an email.

In order to protect his identity, police would not release information about his age, police stated an email.

Batavia police urge pedestrians to use designated crosswalks, the release stated.

Police ask the public to follow traffic signs and signals and encourage parents to review pedestrian safety rules with their children to reinforce their importance, the release stated.

Parts of the road were closed for the investigation, but have since been reopened.

The driver of the vehicle – a black, 2014 Cadillac ATS – is cooperating with the investigation. No citations have been issued, pending further investigation, the release stated.

As this an ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be provided at this time, the release stated.