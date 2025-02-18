Batavia opens public warming center during extreme cold snap

The City of Batavia has established a Temporary Warming Center Operation at the Batavia Police Department, 100 N. Island Ave. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Batavia Police Department is open to the public as a warming center during the National Weather Service' wind chill advisory, in effect until noon on Saturday, Feb. 22.

NWS expects wind chill temperatures to drop below zero, causing frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The City of Batavia has established a Temporary Warming Center Operation at the Batavia Police Department, 100 N. Island Ave. The center will be open to the elderly, families with small children, and other vulnerable residents.

While the Center will open for the week, it is unable to provide sleeping accommodations, dedicated hygiene or washing facilities, or refrigerators for food storage. Those taking refuge at the shelter should check in at the front desk of the police department.

The elderly, infants, young children and people with disabilities or chronic health conditions are especially at risk to extreme cold weather conditions. Those who have at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives are encouraged to check on them periodically.

Residents are advised to use caution while traveling outside, and wear appropriate clothing.

Additional questions about the warming center should be directed to the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.