Batavia Lions Club collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids

The Batavia Lions Club is collecting donations of old eyeglasses and hearing aids, which can be recycled and refurbished to help those with visual and hearing impairments.
The nonprofit recently held an eyeglass sorting event on Saturday, Feb. 15, where they processed 1,066 pairs of eyeglasses and 22 sets of hearing aids, according to a news release.
Donations are being collected at multiple locations around town, including a bright yellow and blue drop box in-front of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce building, located at 106 W. Wilson Street, Batavia.
Other locations receiving drop-off donations include:
- Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue
- Batavia Walmart Eyecare Center, 801 N. Randall Road
- Batavia Moose Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Avenue
- Batavia Park District, Eastside Community Center & Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren Street
- Covenant Living at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway
- Foltos Tonsorial Parlor, 7 E. Wilson Street
- Dr. Rand Toney, O.D., P.C., 34 N. Island Avenue, Suite G
- Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln Street
- Moss Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Avenue
- Kane County Electronics Recycling Center, 517 E. Fabyan Parkway
The Batavia Lions Club partners with several other local agencies to promote humanitarian and civic outreach. More information about their services and programs can be found at batavialionsclub.org.