Batavia Lions Club collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids

David Burdelak, a member of the Batavia Lions Club stands next to a donation box for used eyeglasses and hearing aids in-front of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson Street, Batavia. (Photo provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Lions Club is collecting donations of old eyeglasses and hearing aids, which can be recycled and refurbished to help those with visual and hearing impairments.

The nonprofit recently held an eyeglass sorting event on Saturday, Feb. 15, where they processed 1,066 pairs of eyeglasses and 22 sets of hearing aids, according to a news release.

Donations are being collected at multiple locations around town, including a bright yellow and blue drop box in-front of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce building, located at 106 W. Wilson Street, Batavia.

Other locations receiving drop-off donations include:

Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue

Batavia Walmart Eyecare Center, 801 N. Randall Road

Batavia Moose Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Avenue

Batavia Park District, Eastside Community Center & Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren Street

Covenant Living at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway

Foltos Tonsorial Parlor, 7 E. Wilson Street

Dr. Rand Toney, O.D., P.C., 34 N. Island Avenue, Suite G

Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln Street

Moss Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Avenue

Kane County Electronics Recycling Center, 517 E. Fabyan Parkway

The Batavia Lions Club partners with several other local agencies to promote humanitarian and civic outreach. More information about their services and programs can be found at batavialionsclub.org.