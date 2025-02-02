St. Charles first responders to take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

St. Charles police and firefighters will take their annual plunge into the icy water of the Fox River at Fearson Creek Park on March 9, 2025, to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. (David Petesch)

The St. Charles police and fire departments will join forces for the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser March 9 at Ferson Creek Park.

During the event, participants will take a brisk dip into the icy waters of the Fox River to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Last year’s event drew record numbers to Ferson Creek Park, with more than 80 people taking the plunge and about 200 supporters in attendance. The event raised $46,000 for the Special Olympics and its athletes.

The St. Charles event this year will begin at 10 a.m. at Ferson Creek Park on Route 31 in St. Charles.

St. Charles School District 303 will host a Cold School Challenge polar plunge event at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at St. Charles East High School.

All proceeds from the events will benefit Special Olympics Illinois, supporting year-round sports training and athletic competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The March 9 event is organized by St. Charles detective Jennifer Larsen, officer Steve Mattas, firefighter and paramedic Steve Siwy and administrative assistant Sara Cass, among others. Larsen serves as the team liaison to Special Olympics Illinois.

St. Charles Detective Jennifer Larsen hands out gold and silver plunger awards at the 2024 Polar Plunge to the participants who raised the most funds. (David Petesch)

“We are incredibly grateful to the St. Charles community for its continued support of Special Olympics Illinois,” Larsen said in a news release. “This is a fun event that promotes inclusion and raises awareness while playing a vital role in supporting more than 20,000 adult and youth athletes in Illinois.”

The event is open to the public and community members are invited to support the plungers in person or by donations. To support the St. Charles Polar Plunge team or to form your own team, visit support.soill.org.

A minimum donation of $100 is required to participate. All attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool to Ferson Creek Park as parking will be limited.

The Polar Plunge was started in 1999 in Lake Bluff with 150 plungers raising about $34,000. There are now more than 50 plunge events at locations across Illinois each year, with a record $2.4 million raised in 2024.

Kane County law enforcement agencies will continue to raise funds for the Special Olympics throughout the year with more annual events this summer including Cop on a Rooftop and the Battle of the Badges softball tournament on Aug. 16.

For more information about Special Olympics Illinois, visit soill.org.