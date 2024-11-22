One person is dead following a house fire Thursday night, according to reports. (Shaw Local News Network)

One person is dead following a house Thursday night near St. Charles, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

According to the report, firefighters were dispatched to the two-story, single-family home on the 39W500 block of Hemlock Drive at about 8 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The victim was found near the back of the home, according to the report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241122/news/report-one-dead-after-house-fire-near-st-charles/?utm_source=&utm_medium=email&utm_content=article%20column&utm_campaign=11%2F22%2F2024