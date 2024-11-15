Nurture your mind and body with ‘Nurtured by Nature’ hikes in Kane County

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host its “Nurtured by Nature” program throughout winter.
“Nurtured by Nature” is a monthly series where attendees can experience the healing effects of nature through hiking.
There will be gentle stretching, deep breathing and a focus on awareness during these hikes, designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit, according to a news release from the forest preserve district.
Upcoming Programs:
- 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Creek Bend Nature Center/LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve; 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles
- 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rutland Forest Preserve; 41W230 Big Timber Road, Hampshire
- 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Burnidge Forest Preserve; 14N035 Coombs Road, Elgin
These free programs are for ages 18 and above. Advance registration is required.
To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com,
For more information, visit kaneforest.com or search @forestpreserve on social media.