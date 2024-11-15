Keep your holidays festive and bright with these local events in the Tourist region

It’s time for bundling up and heading outdoors to enjoy light displays, holiday festivities and other winter merriment. So, grab the family (and an extra layer if it’s cold outside) and head out to these winter festivals throughout the season.

Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego

www.oswegochristmaswalk.com

Kick off the holiday season will this annual free event from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Oswego. The tree-lighting performance begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Main and Jackson streets featuring music from junior high choirs. The event also features visits with Santa’s reindeer, ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill and an emergency vehicle light parade. Be sure to stop by the downtown stores to pick up some holiday décor or to get a head start on holiday shopping. Shuttle bus service will operate from the north parking lot of Oswego High School to Byline Bank, 36 Monroe St.

Winter Wonder Lights at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva

www.genevaparks.org/special-events/winter-wonder-lights/

Create a new family tradition by stopping by the new Winter Wonder Lights.Visitors can stroll through the illuminated pathways and take in the twinkling splendor. The Winter Wonder Lights Celebration Kickoff event will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. This free event include visits and photos with Santa (pre-registration required), cookie decorating, crafts and holiday music. Visitors also can enjoy hot cocoa and s’mores by the fire pit. Lights will remain on daily from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Chris Kringle Market in downtown Ottawa

www.chriskringlemarket.com

Grab a market mug of Belgian hot cocoa while taking in the holiday decorations and family-friendly events during the Chris Kringle Market in downtown Ottawa. Pick up some handmade goodies and festive decorations from the marketplace of local artisans, crafters and small businesses. Other activities include tree lighting ceremonies, live entertainment, holiday-themed workshops and kids’ crafts. Chris Kringle Market is open weekends Friday through Sunday from now to Dec. 22.

Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway in Aurora

www.christkindlmarket.com/aurora/

Experience a touch of German and European holiday traditions while strolling through the Christkindlmarket in downtown Aurora. This outdoor marketplace features unique gifts as well as food and beverages, including mulled wine. On Dec. 6 and Dec. 14, kids can enjoy a Lantern Parade and meet Christkind, a fairy-like being who brings presents to children in German-speaking countries. Following the parade, each child will receive a goodie bag. Then on Dec. 18, kids ages 5-9 can create a special keepsake glass ornament. Choose from a pickle, icicles, leaves or tear drops. After selecting a shape and color, they’ll be guided through the process of creating a glass ornament. Christkindlmarket will be open through Dec 24. Check www.christkindlmarket.com/aurora/ for operating days and times.

GLOW Holiday Festival at the Joliet Hammers Stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr. in Joliet

www.glowholiday.com/joliet

Now through Jan. 5, take in the over 1 million lights on display during GLOW Holiday Festival at its new location, the Joliet Hammers Stadium. The vignettes include a fairy castle adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, an enchanted forest that includes lit trees and play huts, and color blossoms – a field of changing illuminated blooms throughout the stadium. Youngsters and teens can hang out at the Penguin Playground, featuring seesaws, swings and climbing structures in lights. Entry times are reserved hourly beginning at 5 p.m. with the last reserved entry time at 8 p.m. One dollar from every festival ticket will be donated to charities in the Joliet and Chicago area. Visit the website to purchase tickets.

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53 in Lisle

www.mortonarb.org

See the winter woods shine during this innovative light show at The Morton Arboretum. Travel along the one-mile paved path that’s ADA-compliant while taking in 17 displays of lights and music. New this year is Celebration Circle, an interactive light display in The Gerard T. Donnelly Grand Garden featuring four sets of illuminated tree-shaped installations, each synced to the music of a different instrument. Stop by the warmth of a fire and roast marshmallows for s’mores. Or step inside a warming/concession tent for a quick bite before finishing the walk. Illumination runs through Jan. 6. Visit mortonarb.org to purchase tickets before your visit.

Ice & Lights Fest in downtown Lemont

www.lemont.il.us

The 5th annual Ice & Lights Fest embraces the season of snow, ice and holiday lights on Saturday, Jan. 18. Over 20 ice sculptures sponsored by local businesses will be on display by 1 p.m. throughout downtown Lemont and remain up until they melt. Then head over to Front Street from 3 to 5 p.m. for a variety of activities including a visit with live reindeer, free hayrides and live ice carving demonstrations. The Lemont firefighters will be out helping attendees roast marshmallows, and the Creamery truck will be giving away 500 cups of hot chocolate courtesy of the Village of Lemont. Visit www.lemont.il.us for a map with ice sculpture locations.