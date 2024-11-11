Man charged in stabbing in Batavia Friday night

A 29-year-old homeless man is charged with armed violence after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the 1000 block of South Batavia Avenue in Batavia on Nov. 8, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

Anthony Garrett was charged with armed violence along with domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery and obstruction of justice, according to the news release.

At approximately 6:17 p.m. Nov. 8, Batavia police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Batavia Ave. for a report of an unknown medical problem, the news release said.

Upon arriving at the scene, a vehicle was observed stopped in the roadway and a man later identified as Garrett was standing outside of the driver’s side door, according to the release. Officers approached the vehicle and located a woman in the driver’s seat with an apparent stab wound to her torso.

Batavia Fire Department paramedics evaluated and transported them to a local hospital for further treatment.

With the assistance of a Kane County Sherriff’s Office K-9 unit, a knife, believed to have been used in the stabbing, was located in the leaves and trees near where the vehicle was parked, the release said.

Garrett was processed at the Batavia Police Department and then transported to the Kane County Jail. His next court hearing is set for Nov. 10.