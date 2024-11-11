November 11, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsThank You VeteransSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kane County property transfers: Oct. 4 to 9, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Kane County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Batavia

Dennis M. Keeney to William Tj Hughes and Eva A. Steger Hughes, Residence at 1059 Millview Drive, Batavia, $485,000, Oct. 8.

Dzm Land Management LLC to Olcg Building Management LLC, Residence at 155 Oswald Ave., Batavia, $1.67 million, Oct. 9.

Pearson Trust to Mobilitas LLC, Residence at 345 Main St., Batavia, $235,000, Oct. 9.

Suzanne Westhoven to Reuben Grissette, Jr., Residence at 621 N. Prairie St., Batavia, $110,000, Oct. 9.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ilesha Sevak Shah and Parth Shah, Residence at 689 Branson Drive, Batavia, $824,500, Oct. 7.

Jude G. Properties LLC to Elsa Street Properties LLC, Residence at 931 W. Wilson St., Batavia, $594,500, Oct. 4.

Campton Hills

Mustafa Hussaini to Christina Voitik Poggi, Residence at 41W343 Forest Lane, Campton Hills, $475,000, Oct. 4.

Elburn

Shodeen Homes LLC to Yvette and Barbara Kruk, Residence at 638 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $438,000, Oct. 9.

Elburn Station Unit 1 Development to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 645 Virginia St., Elburn, $204,000, Oct. 9.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Reanna Podraza and Jacob D. Matson, Residence at 704 Cherry Circle, Elburn, $434,000, Oct. 9.

Jessica M. Weibler to Keith A. Tankersley, Residence at 836 N. First St., Elburn, $250,000, Oct. 7.

Geneva

Michael Ferguson to Brian and Tamara Sultzbaugh, Residence at 0N091 Alexander Drive, Geneva, $850,000, Oct. 8.

Covington Court Apartments LLC to Shannon Bellenger, Residence at 0N283 Ford Drive, Geneva, $370,000, Oct. 8.

Adam J. Kenes to John Stange Jr., Residence at 0N409 N. Mill Creek Drive, Geneva, $449,000, Oct. 7.

William K. Sheridan to Rja Trust, Residence at 10 Ford St., 301, Geneva, $437,000, Oct. 4.

Katherine Mary Chahmirzadi to Tracey Peterson, Residence at 2015 Pepper Valley Drive, Geneva, $280,000, Oct. 9.

James L. Froelicher to Garrett and Gina Anderson, Residence at 212 Larsdotter Lane, Geneva, $345,000, Oct. 8.

William P. Hayes to Jason and Sarah Madia, Residence at 39W855 Catlin Square, Geneva, $815,000, Oct. 8.

Raymond C. Fitzenreider to William B. Johnson II, Residence at 417 E. Side Drive, Geneva, $325,000, Oct. 8.

Forslund Trust to Lang Property Management Group, Residence at 428 Ford St., Geneva, $275,000, Oct. 9.

Michael C. Wray to Linda L. and John S. Phillabaum, Residence at 434 Nelson Drive, Geneva, $425,000, Oct. 8.

Christy K. Powell to Brian C. Brennan and Delight M. Merrill, Residence at 758 Fox Run Drive, Geneva, $952,500, Oct. 9.

B & D Auto LLC to IDOT, Residence at 802 E. State St., Geneva, $51,825, Oct. 9.

Reza Messdaghi to Susan Conyers Bello and Michael J. Threlfall, Residence at 804 N. Lincoln Ave., Geneva, $400,000, Oct. 9.

Maple Park

John Franquelli to Miguel Alvarado, Residence at 209 High St., Maple Park, $65,000, Oct. 7.

North Aurora

Kendall Partners Limited to Daniela N. Bueno, Residence at 106 Sharon Lane, North Aurora, $272,000, Oct. 9.

David Parkinson to Kristie L. Pechtel and Charles Pechtel, Residence at 150 Windstone Drive, North Aurora, $440,000, Oct. 4.

Maureen K. Scollon to Nancy Benson, Residence at 19 S. Walnut Drive, North Aurora, $290,000, Oct. 7.

Suzanne Gillingham to Sohail Dharani and Ali Gowani, Residence at 209 Laurel Drive, North Aurora, $346,000, Oct. 4.

Louis C. Schaefer to Arlene Boardman, Residence at 332 Sussex Lane, North Aurora, $358,000, Oct. 8.

St. Charles

Doreen B. Defilippis to West Roosevelt Investments LLC, Residence at 141 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles, $291,000, Oct. 4.

Brian Benton to Daniel and Kacie Sikorski, Residence at 1532 Rita Ave., St. Charles, $409,000, Oct. 7.

Kristin Gauldin to Clinton and Kelly Eiland, Residence at 1904 Forrest Blvd., St. Charles, $395,000, Oct. 7.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Vikas and Neha Agarwal, Residence at 320 Basin Court, St. Charles, $350,000, Oct. 4.

David M. Golan to Adam M. and Jozsef A. Suto, Residence at 41W965 Empire Road, St. Charles, $436,500, Oct. 7.

Hecht Trust to Terra Midwest LLC, Residence at 42W668 Steeplechase Drive, St. Charles, $343,000, Oct. 9.

South Elgin

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Catherine L. Sterrett, Residence at 1103 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $330,000, Oct. 8.

Michelle M. Scheffers to Hirenbhai Ishvarbhai and Sneha Rasikbhai Patel, Residence at 1231 Countryside Lane, South Elgin, $756,000, Oct. 4.

Joseph M. Mcknight to Connor P. Nesemeier and Laura C. Dietrich, Residence at 285 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin, $287,500, Oct. 4.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Philip Swensen, Residence at 67 Melrose Court, South Elgin, $300,000, Oct. 8.

Hornet LLC to Andrew Wasilewski, Residence at 679 Fieldcrest Drive C, South Elgin, $228,000, Oct. 7.

Paul T. Evon to Vaibhavkumar and Shraddha Hingu, Residence at 724 Hamilton Drive, South Elgin, $677,000, Oct. 4.

Sugar Grove

LCP Sljv 2008-1 Il-1 LLC to Christopher G. Hollingsworth and Lynn M. Martner, Residence at 1423 Settlers Court, Sugar Grove, $48,000, Oct. 7.

Arthur Arcidiacono to HBM Rentals LLC, Residence at 200 Maple St., Sugar Grove, $950,000, Oct. 9.

Dennis J. Fitzpatrick to Patrick and Janice Twohey, Residence at 757 Carriage Hill Lane, Sugar Grove, $450,000, Oct. 4.

Kane CountyPremiumProperty Transfers