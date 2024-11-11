Kane County property transfers: Oct. 4 to 9, 2024

Batavia

Dennis M. Keeney to William Tj Hughes and Eva A. Steger Hughes, Residence at 1059 Millview Drive, Batavia, $485,000, Oct. 8.

Dzm Land Management LLC to Olcg Building Management LLC, Residence at 155 Oswald Ave., Batavia, $1.67 million, Oct. 9.

Pearson Trust to Mobilitas LLC, Residence at 345 Main St., Batavia, $235,000, Oct. 9.

Suzanne Westhoven to Reuben Grissette, Jr., Residence at 621 N. Prairie St., Batavia, $110,000, Oct. 9.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ilesha Sevak Shah and Parth Shah, Residence at 689 Branson Drive, Batavia, $824,500, Oct. 7.

Jude G. Properties LLC to Elsa Street Properties LLC, Residence at 931 W. Wilson St., Batavia, $594,500, Oct. 4.

Campton Hills

Mustafa Hussaini to Christina Voitik Poggi, Residence at 41W343 Forest Lane, Campton Hills, $475,000, Oct. 4.

Elburn

Shodeen Homes LLC to Yvette and Barbara Kruk, Residence at 638 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $438,000, Oct. 9.

Elburn Station Unit 1 Development to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 645 Virginia St., Elburn, $204,000, Oct. 9.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Reanna Podraza and Jacob D. Matson, Residence at 704 Cherry Circle, Elburn, $434,000, Oct. 9.

Jessica M. Weibler to Keith A. Tankersley, Residence at 836 N. First St., Elburn, $250,000, Oct. 7.

Geneva

Michael Ferguson to Brian and Tamara Sultzbaugh, Residence at 0N091 Alexander Drive, Geneva, $850,000, Oct. 8.

Covington Court Apartments LLC to Shannon Bellenger, Residence at 0N283 Ford Drive, Geneva, $370,000, Oct. 8.

Adam J. Kenes to John Stange Jr., Residence at 0N409 N. Mill Creek Drive, Geneva, $449,000, Oct. 7.

William K. Sheridan to Rja Trust, Residence at 10 Ford St., 301, Geneva, $437,000, Oct. 4.

Katherine Mary Chahmirzadi to Tracey Peterson, Residence at 2015 Pepper Valley Drive, Geneva, $280,000, Oct. 9.

James L. Froelicher to Garrett and Gina Anderson, Residence at 212 Larsdotter Lane, Geneva, $345,000, Oct. 8.

William P. Hayes to Jason and Sarah Madia, Residence at 39W855 Catlin Square, Geneva, $815,000, Oct. 8.

Raymond C. Fitzenreider to William B. Johnson II, Residence at 417 E. Side Drive, Geneva, $325,000, Oct. 8.

Forslund Trust to Lang Property Management Group, Residence at 428 Ford St., Geneva, $275,000, Oct. 9.

Michael C. Wray to Linda L. and John S. Phillabaum, Residence at 434 Nelson Drive, Geneva, $425,000, Oct. 8.

Christy K. Powell to Brian C. Brennan and Delight M. Merrill, Residence at 758 Fox Run Drive, Geneva, $952,500, Oct. 9.

B & D Auto LLC to IDOT, Residence at 802 E. State St., Geneva, $51,825, Oct. 9.

Reza Messdaghi to Susan Conyers Bello and Michael J. Threlfall, Residence at 804 N. Lincoln Ave., Geneva, $400,000, Oct. 9.

Maple Park

John Franquelli to Miguel Alvarado, Residence at 209 High St., Maple Park, $65,000, Oct. 7.

North Aurora

Kendall Partners Limited to Daniela N. Bueno, Residence at 106 Sharon Lane, North Aurora, $272,000, Oct. 9.

David Parkinson to Kristie L. Pechtel and Charles Pechtel, Residence at 150 Windstone Drive, North Aurora, $440,000, Oct. 4.

Maureen K. Scollon to Nancy Benson, Residence at 19 S. Walnut Drive, North Aurora, $290,000, Oct. 7.

Suzanne Gillingham to Sohail Dharani and Ali Gowani, Residence at 209 Laurel Drive, North Aurora, $346,000, Oct. 4.

Louis C. Schaefer to Arlene Boardman, Residence at 332 Sussex Lane, North Aurora, $358,000, Oct. 8.

St. Charles

Doreen B. Defilippis to West Roosevelt Investments LLC, Residence at 141 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles, $291,000, Oct. 4.

Brian Benton to Daniel and Kacie Sikorski, Residence at 1532 Rita Ave., St. Charles, $409,000, Oct. 7.

Kristin Gauldin to Clinton and Kelly Eiland, Residence at 1904 Forrest Blvd., St. Charles, $395,000, Oct. 7.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Vikas and Neha Agarwal, Residence at 320 Basin Court, St. Charles, $350,000, Oct. 4.

David M. Golan to Adam M. and Jozsef A. Suto, Residence at 41W965 Empire Road, St. Charles, $436,500, Oct. 7.

Hecht Trust to Terra Midwest LLC, Residence at 42W668 Steeplechase Drive, St. Charles, $343,000, Oct. 9.

South Elgin

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Catherine L. Sterrett, Residence at 1103 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $330,000, Oct. 8.

Michelle M. Scheffers to Hirenbhai Ishvarbhai and Sneha Rasikbhai Patel, Residence at 1231 Countryside Lane, South Elgin, $756,000, Oct. 4.

Joseph M. Mcknight to Connor P. Nesemeier and Laura C. Dietrich, Residence at 285 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin, $287,500, Oct. 4.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Philip Swensen, Residence at 67 Melrose Court, South Elgin, $300,000, Oct. 8.

Hornet LLC to Andrew Wasilewski, Residence at 679 Fieldcrest Drive C, South Elgin, $228,000, Oct. 7.

Paul T. Evon to Vaibhavkumar and Shraddha Hingu, Residence at 724 Hamilton Drive, South Elgin, $677,000, Oct. 4.

Sugar Grove

LCP Sljv 2008-1 Il-1 LLC to Christopher G. Hollingsworth and Lynn M. Martner, Residence at 1423 Settlers Court, Sugar Grove, $48,000, Oct. 7.

Arthur Arcidiacono to HBM Rentals LLC, Residence at 200 Maple St., Sugar Grove, $950,000, Oct. 9.

Dennis J. Fitzpatrick to Patrick and Janice Twohey, Residence at 757 Carriage Hill Lane, Sugar Grove, $450,000, Oct. 4.