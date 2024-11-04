Batavia police probe report of man offering candy to children

Batavia police are investigating a suspicious incident near Louise White School, 800 N. Prairie St., where a man was calling to children that he had candy, officials announced in a news release.

Two elementary-aged school children reported that they were playing at the park near the southeast side of the school earlier that day at approximately 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. when they heard a voice calling from a cluster of trees on the east side of the school, the release stated.

They walked towards the voice and saw a man calling to them and offering free candy. The children described him as possibly white, an older man, wearing all black with a black hooded sweatshirt under an orange blanket, the release stated.

The children left and told their parents.

As the children were leaving, they saw a black sedan leaving the parking lot of Louise White School, but they were unable to provide any additional identifying information, the release stated.

Batavia police are continuing to investigate this incident and are requesting that anyone with information on this event, including eyewitness accounts or surveillance video, to contact the Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.