Election 2024 Questionnaire: Ted Penesis, Kane County Board District 16

Name: Ted Penesis

Party: Democratic

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for a seat on the Kane County Board?

I am a long-time public servant with a successful history in both the public and private sectors as well as working across multiple industries – including with numerous local and state governmental institutions. I first worked in the private sector, including as a TV producer/director at an NBC affiliate, but since then I have dedicated my career to public service.

Most recently, I served as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Statewide Director of Community Outreach. In this position, I was instrumental in developing and promoting programs that expanded green and outdoor opportunities for families throughout Illinois and in creating plans to enhance the health of our state’s natural areas. At the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, I developed educational programs to deter substance abuse among young people. I also conducted seminars with the restaurant and hospitality industry to ensure their understanding of safe alcohol service and practices.

Public service is my passion. I continually seek ways to make a positive impact in the community—exemplified by serving on the Board of the South Elgin Boys & Girls Club.

Why are you the better candidate?

My career success has always been rooted in one key principle: collaboration. With extensive experience and strong relationships across Kane County, I am uniquely positioned to work with all members of the County Board to achieve our shared goals.

My vision is to create a healthier, more vibrant community for everyone. In contrast, my opponent promotes a far-right agenda that seeks to divide our community, which is out of step with the values and priorities of most residents.

Trust is essential in leadership, and I believe my track record speaks for itself. Unfortunately, my opponent has resorted to spreading false claims about me. I invite voters to visit the “News” section of my website (www.TedforCountyBoard.com) for a fact-check on his misinformation campaign.

All in all, I will bring a renewed commitment to collaboration to the county board and believe my professional experience and success demonstrates that.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

The economy has many working families up against the ropes. Most people must prioritize household spending and do more with less. Kane County government owes it to taxpayers to do the same and prioritize its spending.

So, balancing the budget is the biggest challenge. I will read the county budget line by line. If an item, in my view, is not absolutely necessary, I’ll fight to have it eliminated. It is critical to be fiscally responsible to protect people who have to pick up the tab.

Maintaining our quality of life and bringing in new revenue are also key. This means protecting the environment and safeguarding our residents’ physical and mental well-being. It also means promoting and encouraging our business community to ensure their success and keep our economy strong.

All in all, we must prioritize county expenditures towards policies and programs that will enhance the quality of life we all enjoy here - ensuring a safe, clean environment; investing in business and job development; and making necessary infrastructure repairs to streets and intersections.

Why do you want a seat on the board? What goals would you like to accomplish during your term?

Again, I support having the county do more with less like families have. We owe it to taxpayers to be fiscally responsible and accountable so we might avoid any new taxes on those already over-burdened.

I sincerely want to give back for all the community has given me. My wife and I have been South Elgin residents for nearly 25 years. We chose to live here and our truly proud to call this our home. My main goal would be to work with others to diversify the tax base with a primary focus on economic development. A strong business sector will take some of the tax pressure from homeowners for funding government.

I believe the county must place a greater emphasis on attracting and retaining businesses as well as ensuring small businesses – the backbone of our economy – are operating as successful as possible.

One idea I hope to implement is conducting “small business town halls” where experts share their thoughts with business owners on how to increase their sales. This increase in sales taxes will help fund not only county government, but every taxing body in Kane County.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

I have had the honor of working with CEOs and governors to students and small business owners and everything in between. As a staff member for various governmental entities, I was able to successfully find common ground with elected officials on both sides of the aisle. Partisan politics does not serve residents’ needs and I believe the current Kane County Board has worked reasonably well together. I am confident my election to the board will only further efforts to work in a bipartisan manner.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the U.S. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change? Why or why not?

Kane County needs to set a positive example and lead in the protection of our environment. By serving in a leading role for developing new, sustainable markets (for example, utilizing renewable energy in county facilities and purchasing electric vehicles for its transportation fleet), the county can provide a needed boost for a new local market. This, in turn, will ultimately reduce the cost for residents to purchase sustainable products in the new marketplace.