Find treasures and unique wares at local Kane County boutique

It was just as Dawn and Bill Muir’s new shop was picking up steam that disaster struck. A fire— its cause believed to be electrical—caused significant damage to their store, Pärla, which specializes in vintage and collectible finds

“It happened just as we were starting to get repeat business, get involved with the community through the chamber and get to know the other merchants,” Dawn Muir said.

Fine art and artisan creations adorn the walls of the shop. (Photo provided by Pärla)

The incident took place in July of 2023 at the store’s location on Hamilton Street in Geneva. An outpouring of support swiftly followed, including assistance in finding a new space for the Muirs. At present, Pärla is located at nearby 407 S. Third Street. Meanwhile work to restore the store’s original space is ongoing.

“We had a lot of help and support,” said Muir, who expressed gratitude to the city of Geneva as well as fellow merchants for their substantial efforts.

Pärla has bounced back in a real way, as evidenced by its outstanding showing in the Kane County’s Finest Readers’ Choice Contest. Placing eight times, the store took the title of Finest in the categories of Art Gallery, Shoe Store, Gift Shop and Specialty Item Shop.

“Winning so many different categories really shows the diversity of what we offer,” Muir said. “Pärla is truly a mixed bag and it’s ever-changing.

Swedish for treasure or pearl, Pärla is filled with objects that catch the owners’ eyes, and indeed the shop’s wares run the gamut from furnishings, home decor, art and toys to apparel and jewelry. At times, customers might walk through the door to see a large glass-sided display case showcasing swords, their intricate hilts topped in gold. Other times it might be musical instruments, such as electric guitars, keyboards or even amplifiers.

“We don’t limit ourselves,” Muir said.

The shop also carries plenty of apparel pieces for shoppers to peruse. (Photo provided by Pärla)

The store’s merchandise is acquired from estate sales and flea markets, which the pair have long frequented.

“We’ve met a lot of interesting people who taught us about vintage,” Muir said. “It’s about how to have ‘eyes’ and how to find things.”

Over time, the two developed the ability to spot items that could bring value to their space. Often those treasures took up residence in their home.

“Our kids used to call our living room ‘the museum room,’” Muir said. “We had older furniture and we liked Tiffany lamps.”