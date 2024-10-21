Local wine boutiques take center stage in Kane County’s Finest contest

The Wine Exchange in St. Charle offers a variety of vintages and delicious food. (Photo provided by The Wine Exchange)

Wine. It’s been produced for thousands of years from as early as 6000 BCE. The magical process of a simple grape being transformed into flowing liquid goodness has endured the ages.

It’s a passionate process that begins with vineyards, wineries, and winemakers located from coast to coast in the US and around the world. They meticulously nurture and grow, harvest and process, a variety of grapes.

The Up North Wine Tasting Room team beams into the camera, giving a taste of the wine haven's friendly and warm atmosphere. (Photo by Amy Goedken provided by Up North Wine Tasting Room)

It’s true that the types of wines from grapes are basic - red, white, rose, orange, sparkling, and dessert. In simple terms, the variations of their characteristics change from harvesting to wine- making by factors such as the land and climate from which the grapes are grown. Whites and reds are processed differently. With reds, it’s the skins that give wine its color and most reds spend some time in oak. Whites are fermented in stainless steel tanks.

Local wine shops also have their very own stories, selections, favorites, and tastings. They are happy and eager to share their knowledge and specifics.

Cathy Humphreys and her daughter Amy Goedken, owners of the Up North Wine Tasting Room in Geneva, exclusively sell wines and products produced in Northern Michigan. “For many years, we have been blown away by how many wonderful wineries and wines are from Michigan,” says Humphreys, whose own passion for wine has bubbled for over 35 years. “We offer a different variety of wines every month on a rotating basis and select the 15 best every year.”

Up North was recognized as the “Finest” wine shop in Kane County. Humphrey and Goedken’s long time family trips to Northern Michigan wineries have blossomed into their successful shop. Their love for “everything Michigan” has permeated to their customers, too. “They have grown to love the variety of wines they’ve enjoyed here and now have taken vacations to visit the wineries up in Northern Michigan,” notes Humphreys.

The Wine Exchange offers a romantic patio for their guests. (Photo provided by The Wine Exchange)

Wine tastings and flights are popular at Up North, and customers can enjoy snacks and small charcuterie boards with cheese spreads and breadsticks to complement their tastes. “We also offer the opportunity for guests to order food from local restaurants in the area as well,” says Goedken. Up North offers wines from Verterra Winery, Blustone and Shady Lane and another favorite, the sparkling Mawby Blanc Brut, too. A number of other events are also held at Up North, including special local chef Sunday dinners.

For those who would prefer or like to try other liquid refreshments, Up North highlights other Michigan specialties, such as beer from Shorts Brewery; Tandem Hard Ciders; and cocktails mixed with whiskey or bourbon from Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Locals can also enjoy visit several other “one of the finest” wine shops, including The Wine Exchange and Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room LLC.

Owners Keri Foster and Bob Sommer of The Wine Exchange have shared a passion for wine for over 20 years. They’ve traveled the world to explore the finest selections from Italy, France, Spain, and of course, the renowned regions of California, Oregon, and Washington. “Naturally, our journey led us to own a Fine Wine and Spirits shop, where we could share our deep appreciation, passion, and knowledge of wine with fellow enthusiasts,” says Sommer.

They are committed to discovering exceptional boutique, low production, and family-owned wineries across the globe. As they put it, “We pride ourselves on providing consistently high-quality wines at exceptional prices, with a focus on undervalued, smaller production wines from around the world.”

Yes, wine has its own allure and magic. “Wine becomes more complex as you explore its journey,” adds Sommer, “but the beauty of it is that no matter how much you know, if it tastes good to you - drink it!”

The Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room LLC was the first designated wine shop in the region. It has been a fixture in the community for 30 years and owner Al Buchanan has been here for 11 years. “We are exclusively staffed by certified sommeliers, wine educators, and trained wine professionals with extensive accomplishments in the wine industry,” says Elizabeth Kowal, Certified Sommelier, CMS, and wine buyer and marketing manager at Geneva Wine Cellars.

“We are truly an international wine shop stocking everything from your favorite California reds to elegant French wines, as well as lesser-known regions like the Republic of Georgia.”

Kowal has made her mark in the industry, too. “In June 2020, I was one of 61 entries out of 2,100 submitted who were mentioned in Jancis Robinson’s Best Food & Wine Pairings from the hospitality industry,” she says. For those not familiar, Robinson is a noted British wine critic and journalist.

Kowal teaches wine classes and pairing in the student run dining room at College of DuPage and the entry was for an “Early Autumn Italian Celebration” with guest chef John Coletta.

All three expert wine shops - Up North, Geneva Wine Cellars, and The Wine Exchange - have their own unique wine specialties, wine clubs, and social events. They all credit their staff for helping and educating customers to expand their knowledge, enjoy, and wine down.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned wine aficionado, it’s time to visit these local boutique wine shops, learn their stories, and sip the rewards of their passions.