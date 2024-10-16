St. Charles North has last-second shot called off as regular season finale against Geneva ends in 1-1 draw

GENEVA — The regular season finale between St. Charles North and Geneva on Tuesday ended just about how everybody expected.

With complete chaos.

With just 10 seconds remaining in the match, the North Stars forced a corner that went straight into the box and to the feet of Diego Torres, whose shot was saved by Vikings keeper Tommy Rowoldt.

After that, with time slowly winding down, a scrum for the ball ensued. And when the clock hit zero, Casey Kriz had knocked the ball into the back of the net, and the North players were celebrating the last-second goal to take down Geneva.

But the head referee said otherwise, saying the ball didn’t get into the goal until after the time had expired. With the refs decision being final, North and Geneva settled for a 1-1 draw to end the regular season.

“I was standing at midfield looking at it, so obviously I’m a little biased,” North coach Eric Willson said. “On our end, we feel like we scored, but it wasn’t the call, and we’ve got to live with that.”

Despite not having the final call go his team’s way, Willson still thought it was a great, but chaotic, way to end the regular season.

With time expiring, Geneva’s St. Charles North’s Casey Kriz kicks what the North Stars thought was the winning goal but was called off by the referee in a boys soccer game in Geneva on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

“It was a classic Geneva versus St. Charles North game that had a lot of hard work from both sides and also some emotion,” Willson said. “It’s always fun to be a part of, and I think we got each other as ready for the postseason as we can, because that certainly felt like a playoff atmosphere.”

Besides the final minute of play, the second half was mostly controlled by Geneva, who entered the half down 1-0. The Vikings got out on offense quickly and managed to get a score after Reece Leonard sent a through ball to Ben Murphy, who proceeded to knock the ball over the goalie to tie the match up at 1-1 just five minutes into the half.

“He’s doing a lot for us right now and he creates a lot on his own, but also he can make a play and help others too,” Geneva coach Jason Bhatta said. “Reece played a great ball through and he got on the other end of it. We were knocking on the door forever, so it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get one more to get the win.”

Despite heading into the second half down and not coming away with the win, Bhatta said that he felt the team played well against a team that they might see in the post season.

“Unfortunately we kind of gifted them with a goal in the first half, which basically was just us shooting ourselves in the foot,” Bhatta said. “But they fought back, and we gave ourselves plenty of chances to score. We just got to clean up some sloppy situations and deal with set pieces, because those final seconds were crazy.

North ended up getting on the board first just seven minutes in the game. After a Geneva defender fell with the ball at his feet, Nolan Schoenholz scooped up the ball for a one-on-one with Rowoldt, which he won after finding the top part of the net to put the North Stars up 1-0.

“In a game against a really quality opponent like Geneva, it was important for us to get out early with a lead and change the way the game was being played,” Willson said. “Nolan worked his butt off in the game. That finish he had was excellent, and we can always count on him to be working really hard for us, and he added a little bit of extra quality for us in the game.”