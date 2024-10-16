Kane Coroner identifies stabbing victim

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was stabbed to death Sunday, Oct. 12 as Sunday Ogunjimi, 36, of Elgin, officials said.

Preliminary results of an autopsy on Tuesday showed that the cause of death was consistent with a stab wound, according to a news release.

Coroner Rob Russell confirmed that Ogunjimi was the stabbing victim for whom Anderson A. Contreras, 21, of the 700 block of Dundee Avenue, Elgin, was charged with three counts of first-degree felony murder.

Ogunjimi died at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where the coroner’s office was called. Toxicology samples were sent to a forensic lab for analysis, the release stated.

The coroner’s office is cooperating with Elgin police in an ongoing investigation, the release stated.

Contreras is being held in the Kane County jail. He was also charged with felony aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to a news release and court records.

Contreras was previously charged with felony aggravated battery in an unprovoked attack on a juvenile in St. Charles on Sept. 28.

Contreras was on pretrial supervision for misdemeanor domestic battery charges from August when the Sept. 28 incident occurred. He is to appear in court Oct. 18 on those charges; on Oct. 24 for the murder charges; and Oct. 30 for the felony aggravated battery charges.