Batavia’s Books Between Bites to feature Mayor Schielke Thursday

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke will host his annual presentation at Batavia's monthly book program, Books Between Bites, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in the Batavia Public Library’s Founders Room. (Photo provided by Batavia Public Library)

Batavia community members are invited to attend free, lunch time program featuring Mayor Jeff Shielke on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Batavia Public Library’s Books Between Bites series is held from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, September through May, in the library at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Schielke leads an annual presentation as part of the series, where he will discuss a variety of Batavia-related literature, including highlights of a new book: “Batavia Water Utility History” by recently retired superintendent of the city’s water and sewer department, John Dillon.

Schielke also will share an 1894 article on autumn in Batavia by Mary Conde Wilson, a local writer in the 1890s and daughter of prominent Batavian CB Conde.

Reservations are not required. The program is held in the Founders Room on the main level of the library. Parking is available in the lot just south and adjacent to the library.

Guests are invited to bring their lunch and eat as they enjoy the program and discussion. Lunch items, beverages and baked goods may be pre-ordered or purchased at Flyleaf Bakery Cafe, adjacent to the meeting room. To pre-order food, call 331-302-3480.

Books Between Bites was established in 1987 by the late Lee C. and Betty Moorehead, and has been continued by their daughter, Becky Hoag, in partnership and co-sponsorship with the library.

For more information about Books Between Bites, visit booksbetweenbites.com, where a complete schedule and description of each program can be found.