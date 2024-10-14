Kane Treatment Alternative Court gets 3-year recertification

Kane County Treatment Alternative Court, which serves people with mental illness, received a three-year recertification from the Illinois Supreme Court Special Advisory Committee. A team of 10 serves the specialty court. (Provided by Kane County Court Services)

The Illinois Supreme Court has recertified the Kane County Treatment Alternative Court, the 16th Judicial Circuit’s Mental Health Court, officials announced in a news release.

Associate Judge Christine Downs praised the court’s three-year recertification. Downs serves in the specialty courts,

“I am very proud to be a part of such a dedicated team,” Downs said in the release. “Each and every member works tirelessly to help participants address their mental illness to separate them from the criminal justice system. We are thrilled to have received such positive feedback during the recertification process.”

The Special Supreme Court Advisory Committee for Justice and Mental Health Planning and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts reviewed the program’s policies and procedures.

The committee also interviewed all team members, attended staffing and court sessions, and found the court complies with the Illinois Supreme Court Problem-Solving Courts Standards, according to the release.

Kane County began its Treatment Alternative Court in 2006.

The mission of mental health and other treatment courts is to guarantee justice for criminal defendants with mental illness, co-occurring disorders, or developmental disabilities, enhance public safety, and promote the continuity of mental health care in the community, according to the release.

It is an intensive probation program that partners with community-based agencies to address defendants’ needs and provide comprehensive case management to reduce future criminal activity.

The defendants work with court personnel and the treatment team to facilitate positive behavioral change and reduce criminal recidivism, according to the release. An additional program objective is to strengthen cooperative efforts between the community, mental health agencies and the criminal justice system.

In a statement, Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts Marcia Meis congratulated the Kane County Mental Health Court on achieving recertification status.

“On behalf of the court, I commend Kane County Mental Health Court for implementing evidence-based practices proven to provide participants with necessary treatment and community interventions to reduce the risk of recidivism while enhancing public safety,” Meis said in the release.