Marklund hosting 12th Annual Run, Walk & Roll to support individuals with disabilities

Runners head towards the finish line at the Marklund 11th Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K/1 Mile on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 in Geneva. The 12th annual event will take place Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Marklund’s 12th Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K/1 Mile event will take place starting 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Marklund Hyde Center, 1S450 Wyatt Drive in Geneva, and it will wind through the South Mill Creek neighborhood.

The course is USA Track & Field Certified with 5K chip timing, according to a news release from Marklund.

Online registration will close Wednesday, Oct. 16. In-person registration will be accepted at the packet pick-up dates on Oct. 18 and 19, and on race day.

The fundraising goal for this year’s event is $131,000. All net proceeds will support Marklund’s mission to make everyday life possible for those with disabilities, according to the release.

(Left to right) Mac Meersman, Peter Meersman and John Ferrara participate in the Marklund 11th Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K/1 Mile on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 in Geneva. There are already over 500 individuals registered for the 12th annual event, taking place Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Award medals will be given to the overall male and overall female in the In-Person 5K division, as well as the top two male and female finishers in each of the following divisions: 14 and under, 15 to 19, 20 to 24, 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, 40 to 44, 45 to 49, 50 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 60 and 70 and up.

Over 500 individuals have already registered. While it will be held in-person, Marklund offers a virtual option for those who would prefer to participate at their own locations, according to the release.

Registration fees include a finisher medal, race bib, chipped timing for live 5K participants and online timing entry for virtual 5K participants, sponsor product samples and goodies, according to the release.

All in-person participants will receive entry into the “Party in the Park” after-race celebration, which will feature various food and beverages, information from local vendors, live music from 101.9 The Mix and more, according to the release.

Participants in the Marklund 11th Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K/1 Mile head towards the finish line on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 in Geneva. The event raises funds for individuals with profound disabilities. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Marklund’s Development Department launched the Run, Walk & Roll in 2013 to raise awareness and support for its programs. The event has since generated over $1.17 million in net proceeds to support children and adults with developmental disabilities, according to the release.

Volunteers are needed to help out as course marshals, food tent assistants and registration assistants on the day of the event. Registration is open to anyone 14 and older.

For more information or to become a volunteer, visit marklund.org/5k or reach out to Lauren Spitler, the race director, at lspitler@marklund.org.

Marklund is a nonprofit organization that provides residential, therapeutic and educational services for individuals with profound developmental disabilities and special health care needs. It operates three campuses in Bloomingdale, Geneva and Elgin, with day schools for students on the autism spectrum and with complex medical needs.