Chick-fil-A coming soon, part of new developments in St. Charles

St. Charles Alderperson Ed Bessner led the City Update presentation, held by the Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 9, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn. (David Petesch)

An uptick in east side development, a grand opening date for the new Chick-fil-A and a booming industrial sector were highlights of the 2024 St. Charles City Update.

The St. Charles Chamber of Commerce held their annual City Update luncheon event on Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn on the city’s east side.

Mayor Lora Vitek, several City Council members, officials and staff were in attendance. St. Charles alderperson Ed Bessner led the update presentation, breaking down the current and future development plans by location; east side, west side and downtown.

Bessner detailed several east side residential developments; including The Springs, a 320-unit apartment development expected to be complete early next year, Charlestowne Lakes, a 167-unit townhome and duplex development currently underway, and Munhall Glen, the city’s largest current development of single family homes.

Also on the east side is the newly constructed Chick-fil-A, which Bessner announced will have its grand opening on Oct. 17.

Bessner reported that the industrial sector on the east side is thriving as well, with several companies seeing success in the former Pheasant Run site and looking to expand.

The most notable commercial addition is Fox Haven Square, a recently approved mixed use development on the corner of Kirk Road and Route 64 that will have several restaurants, shops and an indoor pickleball facility.

Bessner noted that much of the new development is surrounding the former Charlestowne Mall site, which is currently undergoing a design and engineering analysis, to evaluate the costs and challenges associated with redeveloping the mall.

Downtown is also seeing success, with a recent storefront occupancy study revealing that 96% of downtown storefronts were occupied. Whole Foods is expected to open in Spring 2025, and the recently completed River 504 condos filled the last undeveloped portion of downtown First Street.

Bessner briefly mentioned the former police department site, the redevelopment of which has been in discussion for years. After a pause in redevelopment plans in 2022, the city is now conducting a feasibility study, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

On the west side of town, the most notable residential project is Prairie Center, the redevelopment of the former St. Charles Mall site construction 670 residential units including 75 affordable senior living units near Route 38 and Randall Road.

Bessner also gave updates on several proposed west side developments including Emblem, a proposed 360-unit development on the south side of Route 38, and Bricher Commons, a proposed 30 acre development near Route 38 and Randall Road.

Recent west side commercial developments include an animal hospital and two new daycare centers.

Community Development Director Derek Conley gave an update to the city’s bike and pedestrian plan, reporting that 300 shared lane arrows have been painted on city roadways in the past month.