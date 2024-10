(Graphic provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

St. Charles business community members are invited to attend the annual City Update from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn at 4070 E. Main St.

The luncheon event is exclusively for Chamber of Commerce members. Attendees will hear community updates from Mayor Lora Vitek and other city officials.

Registration is required by Oct. 4 and will cost $45 per person. To register, visit the chamber’s website.