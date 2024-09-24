Geneva police aids AG’s investigation of retail theft ring

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office charged two women over their alleged roles in a multi-county theft ring – the latest resulting from a multi-jurisdictional investigation facilitated by his office’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

The pair allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of perfume and clothing from Ulta Beauty and Victoria’s Secret stores in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties, according to a news release.

In particular, Raoul’s office thanked the Geneva Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.

“The Geneva Police Department is thankful for our partnership with investigators from the Office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul,” Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia stated in the release.

“All personnel from his office were extremely helpful with this investigation that led to a successful law enforcement outcome, with charges being approved against two alleged offenders,” Maduzia stated in the release. “Collaborative efforts like this one help strengthen the Geneva Police Department’s ability to serve and protect our community. We will continue to look for opportunities like this, working with law enforcement partners, in the future.”

Ashley Williams, 28, of Milwaukee, was charged with organized retail crime; being an organizer of a continuing financial crimes enterprise; continuing a financial crimes enterprise; 15 counts of retail theft; and 14 counts of burglary, all felonies, the release stated.

The most serious charge is being an organizer of a continuing financial crimes enterprise, which is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Williams’ next court date is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Raoul’s office had previously charged Schantasia Abernathy, 29, also of Milwaukee, with one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise; four counts of retail theft; and three counts of burglary, the release stated.

Abernathy had pleaded not guilty and is also to appear in court Oct. 18.

The Attorney General’s office alleged Williams participated in over a dozen retail thefts and was joined by Abernathy in three thefts in four counties throughout Chicagoland between January and May of 2023.

Raoul’s office alleges Williams would then resell the stolen merchandise through her Instagram account, the release stated.

Assistant Attorney General Kiran Gupta is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Special Prosecutions Bureau.

The Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is the first statewide, public-private collaboration of its kind in Illinois and is designed to foster cooperation among retailers, online marketplaces, law enforcement agencies and state’s attorneys dedicated to targeting organized retail crime enterprises, the release stated.

The task force allows the office to utilize data and tips provided by retailers and to partner across jurisdictions with law enforcement agencies to investigate organized retail crimes and trace thefts to their source.

The goal in establishing the task force was to improve communication among public and private entities and utilize a multifaceted approach to combatting organized retail theft and related criminal activity.

In addition to establishing the task force, Raoul initiated legislation – which was passed in 2022 – to create and specifically define organized retail crime in state law. The law put in place stronger oversight of online marketplaces to curb those who exploit legitimate platforms to sell stolen goods.

It also creates a statewide intelligence platform to help retailers and law enforcement agencies better coordinate their enforcement efforts.

Additionally, the law requires online marketplaces to verify the identity of high-volume sellers, which will help police outlets used to monetize stolen merchandise, the release stated.

The law also reduces a criminal’s ability to avoid prosecution by allowing any state’s attorney where any element of organized retail crime takes place to prosecute the whole crime. The law also gives the Attorney General’s office authority to utilize the statewide grand jury to prosecute organized retail crime.

Also under the new law, the General Assembly appropriates funding to the Attorney General’s office to award grants to state’s attorneys’ offices and law enforcement agencies that investigate and prosecute organized retail crime.

The Organized Retail Crime Grant Program received $5 million in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024. The Attorney General’s office continues to support the Organized Retail Crime Program and has awarded $5 million to 107 law enforcement agencies for fiscal year 2025, the release stated.