St. Charles library to host beekeeping program

The St. Charles Public Library will host “The Art of Beekeeping” program featuring local beekeeper Reid Root at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Metro Creative Graphics)

Local beekeeper Reid Root of the Fox Valley Beekeepers Association will present “The Art of Beekeeping” at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at the St. Charles Public Library, located at 1 S. Sixth Avenue.

During this free event, Root will share his experiences as a beekeeper, explain how honey is made, and address the importance of honeybees and other pollinators.

Root will provide an overview of working with honeybees, how honey is harvested and what is involved in the keeping of bees and their colonies, including the supplies and equipment recommended for beekeeping.

To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.