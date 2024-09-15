Sip & Stroll down the Cattle Lane Crawl

Grab that cowgirl hat and get ready to sip, savor and enjoy a special evening stroll through Primrose Farm at the St. Charles Park District’s new event, the Cattle Lane Crawl, on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The park district is excited to introduce the new event featuring local restaurants, breweries and an evening at the beautiful Primrose Farm.

“Grab a group of friends and plan for a great time,” said Abby Fleming, recreation supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

The new event is designed for adults 21 and older to enjoy an evening on the farm. Guests will be able to sample delicious bites from area restaurants including Tap House Grill, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Chicken Salad Chick and there’s even dessert from Andy’s Custard.

Local libations will be poured by Riverland Brewing, Pollyanna Brewery and Penrose Brewing and Kuipers Family Farm will be pouring its cider.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase some of our local businesses,” Fleming said.

While the nosh will fuel guests, the real fun is exploring the working farm and visiting with its residents including dairy cows, goats, chickens and a Belgian draft horse, Fleming said.

The park district staff is planning some games, too, from horseshoes to bags and there’s even a “sheep shearing” game featuring a plastic sheep and shaving cream. Guests can race their friends to see who can “shear” a sheep the fastest.

There will be tractor-drawn wagon rides available for attendees as well, Fleming said. The rides will help visitors see more of the beautiful farm grounds.

“Primrose Farm is really beautiful in every season,” Fleming said.

The Cattle Lane Crawl on Saturday, Sept. 21, is the perfect reason to gather a group of friends or enjoy a date night at Primrose Farm. Tickets are $35 a person and advance ticket purchase is recommended as previous sip and stroll events sell out, Fleming said. Time slots are 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Another great feature at the event is the new education center located in Primrose Farm, which offers visitors indoor spaces to gather as well as flushable washrooms. The new education center will enable park district staff to offer programming year-round with space for classes and even a demonstration kitchen.