St. Charles Fire department to host open house Sept. 28

The St. Charles Fire Department will host an open house community event from noon to 3 p.n. on Sept. 28 at 112 N. Riverside Ave. (Provided by the St. Charles Fire Depa)

St. Charles community members are invited to an open house hosted by the St. Charles Fire Department from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28.

The free, family-friendly event will include rescue demonstrations and activities for kids at Fire Station 1, located at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

Guests will have an opportunity to interact with firefighters and paramedics and the fire department will share fire safety information.

The fire department will demonstrate special rescue and fire safety techniques, including a live burn highlighting how effective residential sprinklers can be in combatting house fires.

Refreshments will be available. There will be community vendor booths and informational displays.

The event will be held rain or shine.