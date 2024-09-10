Elburn village officials continue discussions on public camping ordinance

Elburn Village Board members at the Committee of the Whole meeting Sept. 3 continued their discussion of an ordinance prohibiting public camping within the corporate boundaries of the village.

Trustee Chris Hansen began by saying he felt the village needed to have such an ordinance “just in case.”

“It’s one of those things that you put in place that you hope to God you never have to use it,” he said.

Trustee Pat Shuberg said she understood why some of the other board members felt the need for an ordinance, but it’s still something that is “very troubling” to her. She said it is one thing to have it to address protest encampments, but it’s different if someone is homeless and struggling.

She said a college student protester might be able to afford the daily fines, but someone who is struggling probably would not. She said expecting a person who was homeless to work for the village for minimum wage if they couldn’t afford the fine and that person would never receive that money was something she “could not support.”

Police Chief Nick Sikora said he and his staff had some internal discussions since the last Committee of the Whole meeting and he offered that the department could create a policy requiring documentation when an officer was involved in such a situation.

He also reminded board members that the department recently had acquired personal and vehicle video cameras that would be in use during such an encounter.

Shuberg also had concerns about prohibiting individuals from remaining in their car for more than two hours. She said she would prefer not to have that restriction at all, that if for any reason someone is choosing not to drive home or wanted to take a nap, they should be allowed to do that. She did agree that she would be more comfortable with a 24-hour or 12-hour restriction.

Trustee Sue Filek said she would feel uncomfortable seeing someone she had never seen before just sitting in their car or sleeping in the car.

Trustee Luis Santoyo said it was possible that the person might be “staking out” a place for a potential burglary, so he wanted an ordinance stating that an officer could approach to ask if the person was OK.

Filek wondered if any of the churches in town had a safe place that would offer shelter for a person in need. Sikora said he wasn’t aware of any churches with shelters, but that several of the churches had offered emergency shelter if needed.

Village President Jeff Walter said St. Gall Catholic Church can provide gift cards for gas or food.

Shuberg told Sikora that she trusted him and his staff to treat people with caring and respect. However, she said, once they pass this ordinance “it’s on the books for the next generation.”

Walter said they would continue the discussion at a future meeting.