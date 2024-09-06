St. Charles Public Library event remembers Chicago bakeries

Take a tasty trip down memory lane and reminisce about your favorite Chicago bakeries during the St. Charles Public Library’s “Chicago’s Sweet Bakeries Remembered” program from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Historian and Oakton College professor Cheryl Brown will lead the event, sharing information about historic bakeries and top baking companies that made their home in Chicago. Samples will be provided.

The program will remember bakeries like Dinkels, Jarosch, Gladstone, Lutz, Fingerhut, Roesers, Central Continental, Vesecky’s, as well as the history of baking companies like Maurice Lenell, Burny Bros, Sara Lee, Fasano Pie, Salerno, Keebler, Heinemanns, Nabisco and more.

Brown’s passion for remembering Chicago’s historic Kiddieland has brought her to keep the memories alive. Expanding on that passion for Chicago history, her sweet bakeries topic will explore the oldest bakeries in the Chicago area and the best places to buy mouthwatering, made-from-scratch baked goods.

The program will be held in the Huntley Community Room of the library located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.

To register, please visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.