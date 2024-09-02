Geneva’s food bank, blood bank team up

Chris Fisher, Brand and Cause Marketing Manager at Northern Illinois Food Bank, gave blood at a 'Double Hero Blood Drive' with Vitalant truck at the Food Bank's Lake Forest Center. (Provided by Northern Illinois Food Bank)

The Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva is partnering the blood bank Vitalant from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the food bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva.

September is Hunger Action Month, and as the need for food has not slowed down, and the need for blood continues to rise, Vitalant and Northern Illinois Food Bank are hosting a blood drive to serve both these vital needs.

It’s being called a “Double Hero Blood Drive” and for each donor who donates at the blood drive, Vitalant will make a $20 contribution to the food bank, the release stated.

That donation will provide $160 worth of groceries for our neighbors because $1 donated to the food bank provides $8 worth of groceries.

“We are pleased to partner with Vitalant and host a blood drive at Northern Illinois Food Bank,” Maeven Sipes stated in the release. Sipes is Chief Philanthropy Officer for the food bank. “Our shared mission is to ensure that our neighbors have the resources they need to thrive. Vitalant’s support showcases the strength of partnerships in making a positive impact in our communities.”

Appointments for donating blood are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Donors should prepare by eating well, hydrating and bring identification.

For questions or to schedule an appointment, call Vitalant at 877-258-4825.