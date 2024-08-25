Build strength, friendships at St. Charles Park District fitness classes

Flexibility, friendships and, of course, fun are the three staples when it comes to fitness classes offered at the St. Charles Park District.

Several fitness classes in addition to monthly programs featuring educational topics, social opportunities and day trips are planned each season for those age 50 and older.

One of the most popular fitness classes is Sit, Stretch and Tone which runs twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Pottawatomie Community Center. Lynne Yuill, Adult Activity Center supervisor, said instructor MJ Timm has been with the park district for years and class participants love both the instructor and the camaraderie they build through the classes.

“The class is wildly popular,” Yuill said. “MJ has a great following and they’ve become one big family. There’s always room for one more.”

One of the draws for Sit, Stretch and Tone is how the class meets each individual at their level, whether they are working on balance, flexibility, regaining strength or maintaining mobility.

“Whether you sit or stand, you can still do the movements,” Yuill said. “Everybody does what they can do, no judging. I see participants going up to class with walkers and those who take the stairs. Everybody is welcome.”

While the class may sound simple, the repetitive movements and stretches get the heart rate going. For a class with a more soothing atmosphere check out the Tai Chi and Qigong classes lead by longtime instructor Bill Kutz. He offers beginner and intermediate Tai Chi and intermediate classes twice a week on Tuesday and Thursdays in the afternoon.

Tai Chi and Qigong puts a focus on balance, strength, core stability and the body-mind connection, Yuill explained.

“It’s about the awareness of the body and how it moves through space,” Yuill said, explaining how Kutz uses soothing music and creates relaxing atmosphere for the class.

“He takes the time to work with individuals,” Yuill added.

With these and other fitness programs including yoga, new participants can always drop-in to check out a class by paying for daily admission.

“If you’re not sure about signing up for a class you can pay the drop-in fee and go to a class and try it,” Yuill said.

For those who want to amp the activity level, Yuill has a series of three nature-related walks planned this fall. Water-resistant shoes are must for the Creek Walk Sept. 12 at Ferson Creek, where participants will dip their nets and buckets into the creek for a closer view of the creatures living in the waters.

Ecological Restoration Technician Patrick Bochenek of the St. Charles Park District will lead a hike Sept. 28 through the Ferson Creek Fen and discuss the history of the area and his efforts to help restore it with native plants.

“What I’m trying to do is bring more awareness to the parks and natural areas within the park district,” Yuill said. “I want to build a greater appreciation for the abundance of natural areas and tree-filled parks our district maintains for the community”.

The Historic Tree Walk through Pottawatomie Park with an arborist on Oct. 16 will help build an appreciation for the history of the park and a chance to learn about the many species of trees in this park located off the Fox River near downtown St. Charles.

Registration is required for the nature walks, with a small fee for residents and non-residents. The walks offer a great opportunity to be outside and to meet others who share an interest in exploring nature.