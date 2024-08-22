Batavia man who crashed into squad car found guilty of DUI

A Batavia man who was charged with DUI after the vehicle he was driving struck a Batavia police car stopped at the scene of another crash was convicted this week of felony aggravated driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A jury on Tuesday, Aug. 20 also found Samuel J. Kramer, 60, guilty of felony aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% – his BAC registered at 0.211% – and two misdemeanors, improper passing of an emergency vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle, according to the release.

Kramer’s next court date is Nov. 8 for sentencing and motions. He faces a sentence of one to three years in prison.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Katy Flannagan and Tyler Cox presented in court that on Dec. 24, 2022, Batavia officers were investigating a traffic crash at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Western Avenue.

One marked squad car was partially blocking the intersection with its emergency lights activated, and a Batavia officer was standing immediately outside it, when Kramer crashed into the police vehicle and narrowly missed hitting the officer, according to the release.

After Kramer struck the officer’s squad car, he left the scene of the crash but officers located him a short distance away, and an investigation determined he was impaired by alcohol, according to the release.

“This case is a demonstration of how the decision to drive under the influence of alcohol and to ignore the mandates of Scott’s Law–to move over and slow down–can have near fatal consequences,” Flannagan said in the release.

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza said in the release that impaired driving “all too often ends in tragic consequences inflicted on families and our communities.”

“In this instance, a Batavia Police officer narrowly escaped critical injuries or death. I am grateful for the professionalism shown by responding officers from Batavia and Geneva in ensuring that a thorough investigation was completed,” Mazza said in the release.

Mazza said he was proud of the team work between the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Batavia Police Department department.

Law enforcement in Kane County will continue to have zero tolerance for impaired motorists who drive while intoxicated, Mazza said in the release.