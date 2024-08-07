Geneva elected officials could be getting raises in 2025, 2027

Geneva alderpersons, treasurer and mayor may get raises next year, the first raises since 1997, after a recommendation Monday by the Committee of the Whole.

Alderpersons have received $150 a meeting since 1997 and with the increase would receive $4,800 – or $400 a month – for the year.

The mayor’s pay of $22,000, which has not increased since 2007, would increase to $25,000.

The city treasurer, who has received $2,000 a year since 1997, would receive $2,700 a year, according to the Committee of the Whole recommendation.

Alderpersons voted 8-0 with two absent in favor to recommend the increases. The City Council will take final action. Second Ward Alderperson Richard Marks and 4th Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer were absent.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the alderpersons were not voting to increase their pay, but rather, according to state law, were increasing the amount to be paid for those elected in the April 1, 2025, consolidated election and taking office May 5, 2025.

“That’s why the statute is written the way it’s written,” Dawkins said. “Technically, you’re not making a determination about yourselves, you’re making a determination about future bodies.”

The mayor and five alderpersons will be up for election next year, with the other five alderpersons up for election in 2027.

The ordinance includes that compensation of any subsequent mayor, elected alderperson or appointed municipal shall be increased by an amount calculated based on the annual Consumer Price Index realized during the previous term.

The action followed a special Committee of the Whole discussion July 29.

The discussion was based on officials’ desire to attract more people to serve, taking into consideration that unanticipated expenses may be a deterrence, eventually resulting in the proposed increase, officials said.