Kane County property transfers: Early July, 2024

Batavia

Kriese Manufacturing Inc. to Rhondarosa Properties LLC, Residence at 1281 N. Raddant Road, $600,000.

Ritter Dev Co. LLC to Keith and Debra Lindberg, Residence at 1722 Von Hoff Drive, $135,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Nicholas Michael Bertucci and Agnieszka Malgorzata Waclaw, Residence at 468 Branson Drive, $698,500.

Daniel F. Mix to Philip S. and August Landin, Residence at 714 Lathem St., $459,000.

Elburn

Friedl Trust to John P. Lacey, Residence at 853 Morrill Lane, $325,000.

Geneva

Kostur Trust to Alan Fast Strahinic and Sarah Elizabeth Strahinic, Residence at 15 N. Andover Lane, $435,000.

Schreiber Trust to Christine Helen Lubiniecki, Residence at 1508 Dunstan Road, $585,000.

Petersen Trust to Timothy and Maureen Huyett, Residence at 1796 Allen Drive, $755,000.

Jean Nathanael Bocar to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc., Residence at 2615 Camden St., $732,000.

National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to Manfredo and Roxanne Modrigal, Residence at 2615 Camden St., $732,000.

Ford Joint Trust to Ronald E. Pratscher and Louise N. McKay, Residence at 2676 Stone Circle 302, $405,000.

Findahl Trust to Nathan and Chetna Leffler, Residence at 3118 Husking Peg Lane, $545,000.

Gentile Trust to Frank Catalan Butcher and Lindsay Butcher, Residence at 532 Shepherd Lane, $560,000.

Monte L. Enoch Jr. to Edward and Ronda Mamalat, Residence at 672 Nichole Lane, $360,000.

Darnall Trust to Hansh Properties LLC, Residence at 828 W. State St., $385,000.

St. Charles

Tug Tacku Arkan to Bryor and Lauren Purdy, Residence at 150 Picasso Drive, $535,000.

Heisey Trust to Anthony C. Lifonti and Angela Lifonti, Residence at 1609 S. 13th Ave., $385,000.

Elia Ghanem to Adam and Lucia Colao, Residence at 36W720 Whispering Trail, $907,500.

Ganna Y. Sarana to Manuel Dejesus Calvillo Jr. and Stephanie Calvillo, Residence at 3809 King Richard Court, $810,000.

Luke J. Slawek to James and Kristin M. Walker, Residence at 39W746 Crosscreek Lane, $836,500.

Yockey Trust to Jennifer L. Yockey, Residence at 41W189 Burlington Road, $185,000.

George R. Milner to Kent Aubry and Emilija Pranckevicius, Residence at 432 S. 10th St., $450,000.

Michael J. Shannon to Taylor Lombardo and Keegan Hero, Residence at 5N492 Harvest Lane, $535,000.

South Elgin

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alyson Dinatale and Cole Dunlap, Residence at 140 Kingsport Drive, $356,000.

Henry P. Rutkowski to Lenard Reyes and Danica Dauz, Residence at 15 Coventry Court, $387,000.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Nicola Wells, Residence at 1896 Sagebrook Drive, $540,000.

Johnathan M. Pettinato to Devin Greshock and Rachel Felice, Residence at 586 Medford Drive, $400,000.

Ann Rutkowski to Frank R. Nanna, Residence at 716 Fieldcrest Drive, Unit C, $230,000.

Michael R. Cadwallader to Sydney Davis, Residence at 766 Michigan Ave., $350,000.

Michelle L. Brosseau to Nicholas J. and Nicole C. Piraino, Residence at 9 Castlebar Court, $355,000.

Sugar Grove

Luke Bobek to Phillip J. and Laura G. Keiken, Residence at 1148 Redbud Lane, $720,000.

Jeanne Kofsky to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 43W620 Thornapple Tree Road, $250,000.

Mccue Builders Inc. to Matthew J. and Rose A. Hernbroth, Residence at 899 Merrill New Road, $532,000.