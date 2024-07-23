Nicor stopped gas leak in Geneva

Construction crews on the Union Pacific Third Main Line project accidentally struck a gas main south of the Illinois Route 31 underpass around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The public is asked to stay away from the area as Nicor is expected to take several hours to repair the break. (Earleen Hinton)

Nicor has stopped the gas leak caused by construction crews on the Union Pacific Third Main Line project that struck a gas main south of the Illinois Route 31 underpass around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Geneva city officials announced in a news release.

Nicor also secured the line so there will be no potential for future hazards in the area.

Union Pacific reopened the rail lines to traffic again. The public should check Metra’s website for any schedule delays. Nicor will remain on the scene during the afternoon to make permanent repairs.

As a precaution, the Geneva Fire Department had evacuated businesses along Route 31 south of the underpass.