St. Charles Park District: Swing into Pottawatomie Golf Course for Senior Golf Days

A rolling course dotted with trees and complete with open fairways awaits players at Pottawatomie Golf Course. Dating to 1939, the St. Charles Park District facility sits along the banks of the mighty Fox River and provides golfers with nine challenging holes.

Those 60 and older who want to play through are invited to do so at a discounted rate of $16 every Monday throughout the year. The course closes on Dec. 23. Singles, couples and groups are welcome. Cart rental is reduced to $10 a golfer.

“We’ve been doing Senior Golf Days for a few years now and it seems to be very well-received by our local patrons,” said Bill Ogiego, assistant golf manager, who added that Monday tee times tend to fill up more quickly than many other days as a result of the offer.

Not only is Senior Golf Days a chance to meet new players, but golfers are invited to bring their grandchildren to play with them for $16 a person.

“I really believe it’s the beauty of the course that keeps people coming back, from how well-maintained the course is, to the flowers planted throughout, to those little touches like new cart paths and cart washing stations,” Ogiego said.

Not only are Pottawatomie’s greens beautiful, but so are its many winged visitors. For the past 25 years, the course has been designated an Audubon sanctuary and goes the extra mile to protect and preserve the space’s natural areas. Staff keeps a log of all wildlife spotted on the grounds and encourages players to share the creatures they see while playing.

Playing at Pottawatomie means players of all ages benefit from the fresh air and picturesque surroundings while improving their health.

The American Association of Retired Persons recommends golf as one of 10 types of exercise that can help seniors live a longer life. Walking between holes along the course, often on uneven terrain, provides players with a boost to their cardiovascular system. Increased levels of oxygen in the brain have been shown to help with mental acuity, which is essential as individuals age.

For more information about Pottawatomie Golf Course, go to pottawatomiegc.com.