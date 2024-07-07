Geneva Park District to host July Concerts in the Park

The Geneva Park District is offering its annual Concerts in the Park series this summer at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at River Park, 151 N River Lane. The first concert will take place July 10 and feature Mr. Myers and GV’s Italian Street Food truck. (Provided by Geneva Park District)

The Geneva Park District will offer its annual Concerts in the Park series this summer at River Park, 151 N. River Lane. The free events will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning the second week in July, and all ages are invited to attend.

Food trucks will be on site, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, according to a news release from the park district.

The lineup includes:

July 10: Mr. Myers

Mr. Myers will play “Caribbean Rock,” a mixture of reggae, soca/calypso, beach music and their own originals. GV’s Italian Street Food truck will be on site.

July 17: Hillbilly Rockstarz

Hillbilly Rockstarz is a country band that will play hits from yesterday and today. Hippie Grilled Cheese Co. food truck will be on site.

July 24: FeelGood Party Band

FeelGood is a Chicago-based tribute band that will play party jams from the 1960s to today. K’s Vending food truck will be on site.

July 31: The Stingrays

The Stingrays will play rock classics of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Waffadilla food truck will be on site.

This series is sponsored by the Kane County Chronicle, TR Miller, Waubonsee Community College, The Move Smarter Team, The Shodeen Family Foundation and Penrose.

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled. For more information, visit genevaparks.org or call 630-232-4542.