St. Charles before- and after-school care program looks to add staff before school year

St. Charles Park District’s Before the Bell Program provides before- and after-school care for students in School District 303, and is seeking additional help for the 2024-25 school year.

With changes to the start and end times for elementary school students in District 303 this year, an increase in need for before- school care is anticipated.

The District 303 elementary school day will now begin at 9:05 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m. Park district staff expects this will require more working families to seek before-school care, creating a large increase in the enrollment of students in the Before the Bell program.

Students participating in the Before the Bell program can arrive as early as 7 a.m. The after-school program at Baker Station runs from the end of the school day until 6 p.m.

“We’re looking for people who can bring energy, patience and have the time to join us.mWe really enjoy what we do, and we have a lot of fun too.” — Jaz Lara, recreation supervisor St. Charles Park District

Assistant Superintendent of Recreation Taylor Krawczyk said during the 2023-24 school year, the program had more than 50 students. She said enrollment figures for the 2024-25 school year are already over 100, and are expected to continue to rise until the start of the school year.

Park district staff is working with District 303 to expand the Before the Bell program to offer before school care onsite at elementary schools within park district boundaries. Additionally, South Elgin Park District and West Chicago Park District maintain similar programs for District 303 schools in their boundaries.

To meet the needs of increasing enrollment, the St. Charles Park District is seeking additional site leaders and instructors to help run the daily activities. These staff members greet the students, provide pre-packaged breakfast snacks and manage activities like quiet reading, crafts and board games.

“We are there to help the students start their day off right,” Krawczyk said in a news release.

Community college student Jim LeTang served as site leader during the 2023-24 school year and said he loves the opportunity to spend time with the students before their day, whether he’s chatting with them about books or about sports.

LeTang said the before and after school programs fit into his schedule, allowing him to work in between classes. Other members of the care team include recent retirees and fellow parents who are looking to work part-time and follow the school district calendar.

“We’re looking for people who can bring energy, patience and have the time to join us,” Recreation Supervisor Jaz Lara said in the release. “We really enjoy what we do, and we have a lot of fun too.”

Applicants must be 16 year of age or older.

To apply to work as a site leader or instructor, or for more information, contact Jaz Lara at 630-513-4331 or at jlara@stcparks.org.