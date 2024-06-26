New urgent care center opens in South Elgin

WellCare Urgent Care opened its newest center today at 534 S. Randall Road, South Elgin. (Photo provided by WellNow Urgent Care)

WellNow Urgent Care opened its newest center today at 534 S. Randall Road, South Elgin, the company announced in a news release.

The new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, including sprains, burns, lacerations, flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus –RSV – as well as occupational medicine, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Patients can walk in or schedule an appointment online, according to the release.

“Urgent care centers provide a vital service to the community, particularly in areas where primary care providers are booked solid or are non-existent,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Biernbaum said in the release.

“WellNow offers more services than the average [primary care provicer], including X-rays and sutures, so patients can be treated right away without having to go to the emergency department,” Biernbaum said in the release.

The new center also will offer occupational medicine services, including Workers’ Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing.

Patients can also speak with a WellNow provider virtually through the company’s Virtual Care platform 24/7 from a personal computer, tablet or smartphone.

WellNow Urgent Care opened in 2012 with almost 200 centers in New York, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to the release.

WellNow accepts many insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. A full list of locations and services can be found at WellNow.com.