St. Charles Singers get music education grant from DeKalb foundation

Sandwich School District music department gets grant from DeKalb foundation

In May, the DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded $116,100 in Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants to support music education.

The grants benefited 26 nonprofit and public sector organizations in DeKalb County and greater Chicagoland.

The St. Charles Singers received a $2,500 grant to support a teen vocal workshop.

The Wurlitzer Company was one of the largest musical instrument companies in the United States, with a primary manufacturing location in DeKalb. The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation was established in the 1940s and became a Fund of the Community Foundation in 2012. Today, the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant is one of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation.

Donations to any Fund at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178.