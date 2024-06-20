Geneva Community Chest to host annual ‘Donut Dash’ Saturday

Participants look the part at a past Geneva Community Chest "Donut Dash.” This year’s event will take place Saturday, July 20, at Peg Bond Center, 151 Island Ave., in downtown Batavia. (Provided by the Geneva Community Chest)

The Geneva Community Chest’s annual “Donut Dash 5K” will take place Saturday, July 20, offering donuts at the finish line, fun for all ages and raising funds for 29 charities in the Fox River Valley.

The State Bank of Geneva is sponsoring the Donut Dash. It will feature a 5K walk/run along the Fox River, a one-mile run for children ages 6 to 14, sponsored by Ivy Academy of Early Learning in Geneva and a “Munchkin Run” for children 5 and younger, according to a news release from the chest.

The ChronoTrack chip-timed, USA Track and Field-certified 5k run/walk will start at 7:30 a.m., the one-mile Competitive ChronoTrack-timed race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the Munchkin Fun Run will begin at 8:45 a.m., all at the Peg Bond Center, 151 Island Ave., in downtown Batavia, according to the release.

Participants will be offered:

· High quality unisex & ladies-cut tech shirts (main run)

· Cotton t-shirt (one-mile and Munchkin runs)

· Coffee and donuts at the finish line

The top three male and female finishers in all age groups will receive medals, with additional awards for best costumes and the largest team, according to the release.

For more information and/or to register, visit crm.enmotive.com/events/register/2024-donut-dash-5k-run-and-walk. Interested sponsors may visit supportgcc.org/.

“All of us at Geneva Community Chest love this event because it truly is open to everyone,” said Chest President Kristie Spurgin Dienst, in the release. “We’ve had diehard runners, we’ve had people who walk at a leisurely pace, we’ve had parents pushing small children in strollers and we typically have people from ages of a few months to past 70 and older. We encourage anyone who can walk comfortably to join us.”

For more information, visit genevacommunitychest.org.