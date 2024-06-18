Geneva garbage sticker cost increases

A Lakeshore Recycling Systems driver collects trash in Geneva. As per a new five-year contract, sticker prices will increase July 1. (Sandy Bressner)

Geneva’s garbage collection rates will be adjusted starting July 1 as part of the city’s contract with Lakeshore Recycling Systems, officials announced in a news release.

A refuse sticker will cost $4.13 beginning in July, an 18-cent increase from the current price of $3.95.

People who bought stickers at the current rate of $3.95 can use their remaining supply without paying the difference, according to the city.

Prices for optional garbage cart subscriptions also will increase by about $1 per billing cycle, according to the contract, according to the release.

Other optional refuse products and collection services that will see new prices beginning in July include $2.50 for 20-gallon bags, and $167.20 annually for 65-gallon yard waste carts, according to the release.

The city sells waste stickers online, but customers will now use the city’s secure payment portal to complete transactions as opposed to PayPal.

Stickers also are available to buy in person at the Geneva Finance Department, 15 S. First St., or at participating local retailers, according to the city.

Refuse collection will be delayed one day later than normal the week of July 1 due to the Independence Day holiday.

The normal Thursday-Friday schedule will resume the following week.

For more information about Geneva’s refuse and recycling program, visit the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.