Softball: Refurbished St. Charles North squad looks to win second state title in three seasons

St. Charles North came into the 2024 season with a lot of unanswered questions.

The North Stars lost eight players to graduation after last season, including key offensive players like Julia Larson, Sophia Olman and Leigh VandeHei, as well as their ace in the circle in Ava Goettel.

With several key holes to fill, the main question was if they could hold on to their DuKane conference title, as well as find some success in the postseason after reaching at least the sectional finals in each of the last three seasons, including a state title in 2022.

The first task was something that the North Stars fell just short of after finishing third in the standings behind Wheaton North and Glenbard North.

But the second? A trip to the state semifinals should answer that question.

St. Charles North (24-6) will be making its second appearance in the state tournament in three seasons when it faces Oswego (28-9) in the Class 4A semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Defending champion Marist (35-3) will face Mundelein (36-1) in the first semifinal.

St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin said that the growth that the team has had from where they started to where they’re at right now has been something that he’s really proud of.

“If you couple playing winning softball at a consistent rate, being unselfish and dominance in the circle, you can go on a run at the right time,” Poulin said after Monday’s 4-0 win over Whitney Young to advance to state. “You’re using the season to build up to playing your best in the postseason, and we took our lumps, learned our lessons and now we’re playing softball the right way.”

The North Stars’ dominance in the circle has been the focal point of their game throughout the season. The team has a collective 1.91 ERA heading into the state tournament, and their 65 runs allowed is the lowest among the remaining four teams.

St. Charles North’s Paige Murray pitches during the Class 4A St. Charles North Supersectional against Whitney Young on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Leading the way in the circle has been junior Paige Murray. After spending her first two seasons as a secondary starter as well as a closer for Goettel during the postseason, Murray has stepped up as a true ace for the North Stars. In her first season in the role, she’s gone 11-5 with a 1.71 ERA, as well as registering 212 strikeouts across 147.2 innings of work.

And while her regular season was impressive, the junior has stepped it up big time when it’s mattered most. In her last three games, she’s finished with 10 or more strikeouts, including 14 in a no-hitter against Whitney Young in the St. Charles North supersectional on Monday.

“This year has been her opportunity to step into the top spot, and she’s made the most of it,” Poulin said. “There’s no situation too big for her. As a freshman, she closed out the state championship game, and before that every game in the tournament. She’s very experienced and she’s tough as nails.”

One person who’s seen the progression of her work throughout both the regular season and offseason is assistant coach Thijs Dennison. Dennison, who’s one of the head coaches for the 18u Silver Hawks Softball Association team that Murray plays for, said that the work that she put in during the offseason has paid off tremendously.

“People don’t realize how hard she worked to get stronger to get her velocity up a bit and she spins the heck out of the ball,” Dennsion said Monday. “She is a student of the game. She’s studying at-bats and watching game film. Her and I chat about certain approaches we’ll have for some hitters, and she just goes out and executes it perfectly.”

While the pitching has been the star for North, the offense has been providing ample amounts of offense to get under the win column.

St. Charles North's Maddie Hernandez (2) makes contact with the ball but was thrown out at first base during the game on Wednesday April 24, 2024, while traveling to take on Lake Park High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Leading the hitting core is a pair that were present on the state title team two years ago in junior Mack Patterson and senior Maddie Hernandez. Patterson currently leads the team in batting average (.400) and on-base percentage (.489) while slugging three home runs and stealing 11 bases on her way to being named a unanimous pick to the DuKane all-conference team. Meanwhile, Hernandez has excelled from the leadoff spot, batting .386 with three home runs while also scoring 33 runs, a team high.

Also establishing herself as a key piece at the top of the lineup is freshman Ella Heimbuch. She leads the team in hits (33), doubles (8) and stolen bases (13) while boasting a .388 batting average on the season. She was also one of only two freshmen to be named to the DuKane all-conference team, with Lake Park’s Gianna Furlano being the other.

The hot-corner duo of freshman Juliana Kouba and sophomore Abby Zawadzki add to the depth of the North Stars’ lineup. Zawadzki leads the team in home runs (4) and RBIs (27) and also had the key hit that scored three runs in the supersectional. Kouba, meanwhile, has done well filling in for the hole left by Larson at third base. In her first high school season, she’s batted .333 with four doubles, two home runs and 22 RBIs from the cleanup position.

St. Charles North’s Abby Zawadzki (right) celebrates with teammate Addy Umlauf (left) after Zawadzki drove in three runs during the Class 4A St. Charles North Supersectional against Whitney Young on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Poulin said that with the combo of both young and old talent filling the lineup, he knew that the competition that the girls faced throughout the year, paired with the constant learning that the team did throughout the year, would help lead to a strong team with a ton of depth.

“Great competition can create a tough team that can compete at a high level or a team that underachieves,” Poulin said. “We wanted it to create a strong team that overachieves, and I feel we’ve hit that point.

“All year we would analyze at-bats and decisions in the field and they were all-in on listening and trying to get better. We talked about getting a little better each day, and I know it’s a cliché, but they bought into it.”