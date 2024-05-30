Active summers start with St. Charles Park District sports camps

Soccer camps are just some of the many sports camps offered by the The St. Charles Park District this summer. (Provided by St. Charles Park District)

School is out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean the learning stops. The St. Charles Park District offers a number of sports camps that focus not only on learning new athletic skills, but the importance of persistence, teamwork and sportsmanship.

“With our sports camps, kids get to interact with new people as well as hear from new coaches in a way that promotes a healthy lifestyle,” said TC Hull, athletics manager for the park district. “Participants can expect the camps to be a great place to meet new friends as it provides a safe environment for kids of any athletic ability to enjoy.”

For those interested in soccer, Challenger Sports British Soccer Camps are a great option. Through this multifaceted program, kids will learn the ins and outs of the sport for which the British standardized rules in 1863.

All classes offered will take place June 10-14 and July 22-26. The First Kicks Soccer Camp for those ages 3 and 4 will focus on the basics of the sport in a small group setting while Mini Soccer Camp for those 4 to 6 years old will utilize skill-building activities, competition and mini-games to further players’ skills.

Children ages 6 to 12 can take part in the more advanced Player Development Soccer Camp, which will group players by age and ability for work on technical skills and tactical progressions, among other aspects of the game.

Also available to young soccer fans are camps from the professional Chicago Fire Football Club. Little Sparks for ages 3 to 5 will teach participants how to engage with the sport and have fun using a unique imaginative approach. Even parents are invited to get in on the fun during this offering. Soccer Camp for those 6 to 12 will expand on players’ love of the game with attention on technical ability and social-emotional connections. Both camps take place June 17-21.

All Star Sports offerings include several different games for kids to try this season. The Multi Sports Camp for participants 5 to 12 covers the fundamentals of basketball, hockey, soccer, baseball, football and more. The camps are offered June 24-27 for those ages 5 to 7 and 7 to 10. Those 5 to 7 as well as kids ages 8 to 12 can also take part July 22-25.

Other All Star programs include a Golf Camp for those looking to improve their swing and strategy. This camp, which is open to kids 5 to 10, takes place July 15-19. Developmental Soccer Camp will highlight dribbling, passing and teamwork during drills and through playing time July 29-Aug. 1. Groups are divided by age with one offering for 5 to 8 year olds and another for those 8 to 11.

Flag Football Camp for ages 6 to 8 and those 9 to 12 will work with participants on throwing, footwork and effective strategy in camps taking place Aug. 5-8. A Speed and Agility Boot Camp for those 6 to 11 years old will improve participants’ form, start and stop speed and ability to pivot so they can better shine in any sport. This boot camp is offered June 10-14.

Basketball Camp for kids 6 to 8 and 8 to 11 will take place July 8-11. This camp will emphasize teamwork and a positive outlook through drills and games. Baseball/Softball Camp will challenge boys and girls as they hone their pitching, hitting and fielding skills. The camp takes place June 17-20 for kids 7 to 9 and those 10 to 12.

Programs offered through EVP Academics will include Grass Volleyball, where players can focus on passing, setting, serving and spiking during spirited games and contests. Camps take place June 24 through June 27, July 8-11, and July 29-Aug.1 for those 8 to 10 as well as 11 to 13 year olds.

Beach Volleyball Camp is another fun option for those seeking to improve their sets on the sand. Open to those 11 to 13, the camps take place June 17-20, July 15-18, and Aug. 12-15.

For more details about the park district’s sports camps, visit stcparks.org.