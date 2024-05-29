St. Charles mattress store to host grand opening event June 1

Verlo Mattress will celebrate the grand opening of its new St. Charles store with a ribbon-cutting event featuring live music, special savings, mattress giveaways and other prizes for guests beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at 2682 East Main St.

The first 50 guests at the event will receive a free Verlo Slumber Bundle giveaway and two lucky guests will receive free queen-size mattresses. To win a free mattress, guests must enter the raffle and be on-site during the announcement. No purchase is necessary to be eligible.

Throughout the event, guests will be able to see live mattress making demonstrations and participate in games and free giveaways from the Verlo prize wheel. Mattie the Verlo mascot will be at the event, and special Memorial Day savings will be extended until the end of the event.

The store opened the store in December 2023.

After the ribbon cutting, Verlo will present Lazarus House with a mattress donation to support its mission to provide safe shelter, food and support services for community members in need.

The event lineup is as follows:

1-3 p.m. – Verlo Mattress prize wheel and grand opening celebrations

1:30 p.m. – First free mattress winner announced

1:40 p.m. – Live performance from Sounds Like Music

2 p.m. – Ribbon cutting

2:30 p.m. – Second free mattress winner announced

Verlo is also sponsoring a free mattress recycling event with the goal of keeping 100 used mattresses out of local landfills. To participate, residents must pick up a free mattress recycling voucher from the new store by May 31, and drop off mattresses and box foundations between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 1 at the store’s parking lot.

Verlo Mattress manufactures all mattresses on-site in their factory store in St. Charles. Each mattress is tailored to the individual customer to fit their specific sleep needs. The store also offers custom mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases and other sleep products.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To learn more about Verlo Mattress, visit verlo.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.