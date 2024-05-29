South Elgin man faces 45 counts of possessing sexually explicit content with children

Matthew C. Carbone, 26, of South Elgin (Photo provided by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A 26-year-old South Elgin man has been charged with 45 felony counts related to video depictions of sexually explicit visual content depicting a child under age 18, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and South Elgin Police Chief Jerry Krawczyk.

Matthew C. Carbone was charged with five counts of reproduction, eight counts of dissemination and 32 counts of possession according to the release; 17 of the charges involve images of a child under age 13, according to court records.

Mosser alleged that prior to Nov. 17, 2023, Carbone disseminated and possessed multiple videos and images with full knowledge of their content and nature, according to the release.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit conducted the investigation. The specialized unit is a collaboration of the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office, with additional assistance and support of the South Elgin Police Department, the release stated.

The most serious charges Carbone faces are Class X felonies, related to reproduction and dissemination, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Kane County Circuit Judge Clint Hull ordered Carbone to be on electronic home monitoring while his criminal case is pending.

His next court appearance is June 21.